Journos reminded to do duty with professionalism

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

LOCAL journalists in the country have been reminded to do their duties with professionalism.

This call to remind journalists of their duties was echoed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during the World Press Freedom Day event organised by the Media Association of Solomon Islands and partners.

“I want to encourage our press and media to do your duty with the utmost professionalism. Your credibility depends very much on the confidence and the trust that the public has in you.

“The government will always support you, and we expect the press and media to discharge their duties in a professional and ethical manner.

“At the end of the day, it is the people that we serve.

“As we mark this day, I call on everyone to ensure the information continues to remain a public good,” said Sogavare.

He said there are other media outlets that continue to discharge their duties in a professional manner.

“I therefore wish to acknowledge the role of the media in supporting the government to disseminate information to the people,” Sogavare said.