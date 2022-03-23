Auki vaccination centre looted and vandalised

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE covid-19 vaccination centre in the heart of Auki town was looted and vandalised in the early hours on Sunday.

Chairman of EOC Malaita, Dr Rex Maukera told Island Sun yesterday.

He said the health team found out about this that morning and informed members of public later.

“The centre was broken in to, looted and vandalised.

“We don’t know those who did that, but they took away 20 chairs and two stand-fans used by the vaccination team in the centre.

“Also, papers and other vaccination equipment had found drawn and laid around in the centre,” Maukera said.

Maukera denounced the action as clear negligence to the vaccination programme and hopes police are investigating the incident.

The centre was cleaned up on Monday morning and the vaccination programme continued.