Auki market resumes normal service

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MANAGER of Auki Central Market in Auki, Mr James Hagi says Auki market recently resumed normal service after weeks of restrictions.

He said yesterday the market resumed service following the need for the service and a view that the situation is becoming normal.

Hagi said when Auki registered its first cases, the market management imposed certain measures on the service until.

“The first measure taken was we called off the service and shortly after we allow only certain essential sectors within the market to operate.

“Thus, with findings that the exercise has affected vendors, we later organized the market into schedule to allow other sectors to resume services on designated days.

“Hours of service also restricted to 8am-3pm for the market.

“Just recently, we called off the schedule and previous arrangement of hours for service within the market to a complete service,” he said.

On that note, Hagi said the resumption of the market service comes under very strict covid-19 measures.

He said all covid-19 basic measures must be observed whenever doing businesses within the market and they have people in place to monitor vendors and public.

Hagi called on people in Auki and the travelling public of Malaita to take all possible precautions against the virus to protect everyone while doing businesses at Auki market.