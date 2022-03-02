DPS Malaita calls on half-pay staff to resume duty

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

DEPUTY Provincial Secretary of Malaita province, Mr David Filia Tuita calls on unvaccinated staffs of the province to resume duty.

A number of unvaccinated staff of the province had recently left work after receiving half-pay as a consequence to the “no jab no job policy.”

He said there are about 40 and most of them are from departments within MPG that provide essential services.

He said this is a national policy and MPG is an implementer of it that needs to be clear to its staffs.

“One thing they must understand is that when they’re on half-pay, it doesn’t mean they are suspended or would stop coming to work.

“They must continue to discharge their duties or otherwise that could lead to another issue of absenteeism,” Tuita said.

He said MPG respects the rights of its staff on the vaccine; however the policy is mandatory from the national government and MPG is just an implementer of the policy.

Tuita said MPG has been lenient with its staffs on the policy so far.

He said MPG is yet to advice on the final date to action the policy; that is left upon decision from MPGIS with the Ministry of Public Service (MPS).