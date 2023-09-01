Aqorau vows to uphold high governance standards, reporting channels during his tenure at SINU

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Vice Chancellor says his mission as the third Vice Chancellor is to see that a robust foundation of good governance and proper reporting channels are rooted at SINU during his tenure.

Professor Transform Aqorau reiterated this in a statement this week stating that his aims are to boost the core values of the institution and to encourage donors to invest, especially in the optimization of information management systems and processes.

“We are determined to shield our systems from any potential manipulation and corrosion.

Professor Aqorau whilst emphasizing the importance of due diligence in every university procedure also appealed to the members of SINU community and the public to report any improprieties through the right and proper channels.

Aqorau said a thorough and proper investigation is only possible when allegations are backed by evidentiary support and submitted in writing to the University Management.

With the evolving digital landscape, Aqorau highlighted a personal Facebook post does not serve as an official report.

“Basing investigations on social media posts can set a precarious precedent. It’s essential to distinguish between a post and a formal complaint.

“Should you be aware of any discrepancies, I implore you to make a formal written complaint. This ensures that the matter is given the appropriate attention and due diligence.” Aqorau said.

On that note, SINU also reminds everyone of potential legal consequences for allegations posted on personal social media, which might be considered defamatory.

The University is committed to maintaining its integrity and reputation and urges the community to work collectively in this endeavor.