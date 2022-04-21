APTC training gives Monica a job in Australia

Advertise with Islandsun

Gaining an internationally recognised qualification expands employment prospects for Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) graduates seeking employment in international labour markets.

APTC graduates like Monica Wale from the Solomon Islands see value in pursuing Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses as a pathway to gain industry-relevant skills and prepare for the workforce.

Monica credits her training and Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing, Home and Community) (CHC33015) qualification from APTC as the catalyst for progressing her career in Australia.

In March 2020, Monica was selected through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme to work for the Mercy Aged Care Facility in Singleton Australia.

Two years into this role, she remains dedicated to her job looking after older persons working in Australia’s Aged Care Sector.

“I was a nurse aid for 19 years in the Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands, and aged care nursing is a bit different,” she said.

“APTC’s Individual Support course prepared me for this job in Australia, including how to speak and care for older persons, adapting to a different culture and environment and self-management,” Monica added.

The support Monica receives in her workplace has boosted her confidence to work independently.

She emphasises that having respect for and protecting the dignity of older persons and making them a part of the wider community, is important, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The staff at Mercy Aged Care Facility are fantastic. They love to help and see people grow professionally and personally.

“It can be challenging working in a foreign country but I appreciate the support from the staff who continue to motivate and inspire me.

“We enjoy our work as aged care nurses even through difficult times like the COVID- 19 situation.”

Despite the personal challenges she has gone through, Monica commends the PALM scheme for the opportunity to work in Australia and support her family back home.

She misses her family and is grateful for platforms like Facebook that keep her connected.

“It was challenging to hear that my beloved mum died when I was in Australia.

“I also lost my dad while I was studying in Fiji.

“I can’t forget the moment.

“Another challenge was missing my eldest son’s wedding.

“However, Facebook brings me closer to my family each time despite these sad moments in my life. I felt comfort this way,” she said.

She encourages women and youth to enroll in TVET courses for improved employment prospects in the Solomon Islands and to seek international labour mobility opportunities.

Monica joined three Solomon Islanders at Mercy Services.

The organisation provides community and in-home support to older persons, persons with disabilities, people affected by drug and alcohol abuse, the socially disadvantaged and families across various parts of Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Lower Hunter region of NSW. – Source: APTC