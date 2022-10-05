Airlines prepare for 60th anniversary 

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Airlines is preparing for its 60th year anniversary celebrations and the introduction of a 60th anniversary logo.

Solomon Airlines Chief Executive Officer Gus Kraus reiterated this to local journalists at a press conference yesterday.

Kraus said the celebration will be held next month with a festivity program.

“This milestone year is especially significant after the most difficult period in the airlines history.”

“Solomon Airlines has survived many challenges in the past, but none so difficult as the past two years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kraus said.

He said during the event Solomon Airlines will host a 60th anniversary cocktail event for VIP and commercial representatives, corporate sponsors and aviation and tourism partners.

On the same note Marketing Manager for Tourism Solomon’s Fiona Teama said the 60th anniversary would be a proud moment for Solomon Islanders.

“The 60th anniversary would be a proud moment for us Solomon Islanders that our local national career has connected our Islands through the services provided for 60 years now.

“We also very happy and honoured to be partnering with Solomon Airlines and Travel Solomon his year to also host the peace Marathon,” Ms Teama said.

She adds the Marathon will be tied into the Solomon Airlines 60th year’s anniversary celebrations with the hope to having some international participants because the borders are now open.