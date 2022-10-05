SPREP hails PINA and MASI for successful Media Summit.

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) office has congratulated the Pacific Islands News Association and the Media Association of Solomon Islands (MASI) for a successful Media Summit.

The statement was relayed to the participants of the summit by Karl Kuper, on behalf of SPREP during the closing of the weeklong event on Thursday.

Kuper paid tribute to the MASI President Gina Kekea and her assistant Douglas Marau, on behalf of SPREP for hosting a successful regional event.

“We thank you for hosting such a successful regional event,” Kuper said.

“It has been a while since our country has hosted a regional event of this calibre and we sincerely appreciate you our pacific family for gracing our shores with your presence and participation,” he added.

Kuper also acknowledges all media personnel for their work in helping to amplify our Pacific voice.

“We look forward to working with you all in our journey ahead and to tell our Pacific stories our Pacific way.

“Take note that we, the pacific as a family, are going to COP27 to continue the good fight for which we will be counting on you, the media as our platform to share our perspectives,” he said.

President of the Pacific Island News Association (PINA) Kora Nou mentioned that the PINA board has met and have agreed that the next host of the PINA Summit will be Niue.

“Thank you everyone for making this 6th Pacific Media Summit a success,” Nou said.

He extended his acknowledgement to the MASI executive and support staff for all the efforts and hard work put together to making this summit a successful one.