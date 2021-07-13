Accident victims discharged from hospital

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY JARED KOLI

Two people who were injured in the recent accident near Tenaru bridge in far east Honiara last week have been discharged from the National Referral Hospital.

Doctors at NRH confirmed that the two had been admitted and treated at the NRH Emergency department following the accident which had claimed five lives on Wednesday night last week.

One of the doctors said they have not been admitted at any major wards within NRH, and one of them was discharged the next day after the victim was rushed in at NRH.

It was reported that three people have sustained injuries and taken to the hospital following the accident, but the doctor at NRH said they were two that have been discharged.

Police in a statement said the fatal accident occurred after a land cruiser chased by police vehicle for careless driving drove through a group of people who were doing a fundraising in front the old Tenaru Bridge.

While on the chase, the driver of the land cruiser saw an incoming vehicle on the Bridge and parked vehicle at the western end of the Bridge, he then decided to drive through the old Tenaru Bridge where a fundraising was happening.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province, Superintendent Edwin Sevoa said the vehicle drove straight towards the crowd, hit several of them and later stopped.

Police at the Henderson Police Station have charged the suspect with careless. He has been charged for causing death by reckless and careless driving, contrary to section 38(1) of the Road and Transport Act after he was arrested yesterday 8 July 2021.