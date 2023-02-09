A great blessing for Nusa Roviana & Baeni Communities: Vana

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA



Health Inspector of Western Province has described the recently launched water supply project at Nusa Roviana and Baeni communities as a great blessing.

Speaking to Island Sun Merilyn Vana said both communities were without proper water supply for decays.

She said both communities rely on rain water and dug-out walls to get water for cooking, swimming and also drinking.

“A total of 20 hand pumps and four cement tanks with the capacity to store 5000 gallons of water were installed in Nusa Roviana while 20 water standpipes set up at Baeni village.

“Now enabling community members to access water with greater ease,” Vana said.

She said four to five households are enjoying one water-pump at Nusa Roviana.

Vana adds that similar arrangements was also established at Baeni community.

She acknowledged the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, through the R-Wash Project for funding and successfully implementing the project.