A 14-room quarantine for health workers on standby

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

A 14-room quarantine home for staff, who may encounter COVID-19 case has been refurbished and is now available at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) compound says Minister for Health Dickson Mua.

With this, more than 2000 COVID-19 health advocators have been trained and equipped in all the provinces and in Honiara.

Mua said there are 179 trained National Referral Hospital staff currently on roster for full activation around the clock.

“Of this, 22 doctors are triage doctors. Isolation Doctors and Nurses accounts for 70,” he said.

Mua also adds there is a Solomon Islands Medical Assistance Team (SOLMAT) team consisting of nine staff on a monthly roster basis who are capable to be deployed at short notice.

