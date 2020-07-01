Beware stimulus scam

Advertise with Islandsun

GOVERNMENT warns public of individuals selling paper work for the Economic Stimulus Package

The Economic Stimulus Package Awareness team under Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) warns the public and people in rural areas not to accept any COVID-19 stimulus package paper work support in exchange for money from individuals.

It was reported over the weekend that opportunists are going around Honiara’s periphery with Guadalcanal province selling application forms to farmers and fishermen.

“If you happen to come across any person selling stimulus package application forms, please report their activity to the nearest police post.

“They are con artists who will take advantage of vulnerable people during emergency situation,” a statement from the stimulus package committee said.

The statement clarifies that there is no application form for the funding, only a criteria guideline note has been distributed earlier providing instructions for applicants.

“Applicants are expected to write up a simple project proposal at their own pace and cost.

“Applicants who are illiterate should seek help from their community leaders or a literate person to draft their application,” the statement from the stimulus package awareness team said.

The statement further reminds applicants in the provincial and rural areas to keep their proposals short by 4-5 page maximum.

In the meantime, awareness for the selected areas in the provincial centres continues.

Awareness talks has already been conducted in parts of Guadalcanal, West, Makira-Ulawa and Choiseul province.

Next week, the team which comprises of officers from the Policy Implementation, Evaluation and Monitoring Unit (PIMEU) and caucus will visit identified satellite areas in Malaita, Western, Temotu, Central and Renbel Bellona Province.

Due date for provincial and rural areas applicants has been extended to July 24.

–GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION UNIT

