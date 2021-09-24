7 arrested in Renbel

Advertise with Islandsun

Tigoa Police in Renbel Province have arrested seven adult male suspects aged between 19 and 43 years old who were employees of a logging company in Tigoa for malicious damage and Criminal trespass on September 19, 2021.

Initial report said that the suspects were under influence of liquor when they committed the offences. It is alleged that the suspects confronted landowners at their village and threw stones, damaged dwelling houses and intimidated them.

Police Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau says, “The matter was reported to police and the suspects were arrested and placed in police custody.

“The suspects were dealt with and charged for criminal trespass, malicious damage and intimidation. They were released on bail awaiting a court circuit scheduled in the month of November 2021.

“I call on to those who go to Renbel Province on work purpose under logging or mining company to stay out from criminal activities because police will not tolerate whoever committing any offences.

“I also call on to my good people of Renbel Province to respect each other and be a law abiding citizen. The police, village chiefs, church leaders are there to assist in resolving issues that arise in our communities.”

