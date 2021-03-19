5 arrested, $350k damage in Jejevo

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE March-8 attack in Jejevo village reportedly led to an estimated $350,000-worth of damage to properties and livestock.

Police have so far arrested five people in relation to this incident. A security guard of Sunshine Mineral company is also being questioned with allegations he is connected to the attack.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau, in yesterday’s press conference, said reinforcements were sent to Isabel province over the weekend following a request from the provincial police commander.

Officers of the elite unit, police response team (PRT) and criminal investigations (NCID) were deployed, leading to the arrests.

The men are in custody, in Honiara, awaiting their court appearance date.

Mangau said on March 8 this year a group of people armed with knives and axes went inside the Jejevo community and destroyed properties.

Mangau said investigations are still ongoing and police are calling on the communities around Jejevo, Furona, Jajao and Hurepelo village in the Katova District to remain calm and allow police to investigate.

He said the investigation may take some time but police want the communities to allow the law to take its course, as taking law into one’s own hands will create problems.

The incident is believed to be related to the proposed mining that little-known Sunshine Mining Ltd intends to carry out in the area.