5 agreements formalised

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands and China have formalised five Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) yesterday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jeremiah Manele announced this yesterday during a joint media event with visiting Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi.

Journalists were only allowed to ask two questions during the event. No follow up questions have been allowed.

Manel said the MOUs include:

Mutual visa exemptions and enabling visa arrangements between the two countries. Health cooperation Deepening Blue Economy that aims to foster developments and economics investments in the marine sector. Cooperation in disaster risk reductions, which provided for emergency supplies system and contingency plan in Solomon Islands and China in terms of disaster reduction and management measures. Exchange of letters and formal declaration of sister relations between Honiara and Jiangmen City.

Manele said they also witnessed the exchange of letters for the funding assistance from China Development Cooperation Agency.

Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations with China in late 2019.