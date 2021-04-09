2 TO TALK $4B

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MEMBERS of Parliament will have only two days instead of three to debate the $4 billion budget.

This was after the Speaker of Parliament, Patterson Oti adjourned the first day of debate yesterday to 9.30am today.

This leaves only today (Friday) and Monday for the MPs to debate on the budget speech made by Minister of Finance and Treasury, Harry Kuma on Tuesday.

Opposition Leader, Matthew Wale had asked for the adjournment because the Public Accounts Committee report was just tabled in Parliament yesterday.

Wale said it is good to allow time for MPs to read and formulate their presentation.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare agreed on the request seeing that the first response has to come from Leader of Opposition to start the debate.

However, Sogavare said the number of days for the debate has to reduce from three to two days because of the adjournment.

As such, the Speaker granted the request made by Opposition Leader.