2 covid-19 samples airlifted, country awaits results

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

REMAINING two suspected covid-19 samples which have been kept awaiting any means of transport were finally flown over to Australia on Wednesday 8th April.

These two brings the total number of suspected covid-19 cases to 13. The country is still covid-19 free, after the first 11 tested negative.

Dickson Mua, Minister for Health and Medical Services, speaking to the paper yesterday, confirmed the two samples’ dispatchment, adding, “All of the 11 tests have comeback negative and now the country awaited results of the remaining two samples which was airlifted to Australia today [Wednesday 8th April].

“To date, there have been 13 patients who have been tested for the virus and 11 of these had samples sent to Melbourne for analysis.

“I-re-emphasis that to date, there have been no positive COVID-19 cases in Solomon Islands.

“We will all need to continue to be vigilant though, if we are to minimize the damage to our population’s health and damage to the country’s economy that COVID-19 will cause, if it not brought under control,” said Mua.

Meanwhile, he adds the qPCR testing equipment provided by Australia’s government is being calibrated and will arrive in the country this week.

“Our qPRC testing equipment supported by the Australian Government is being calibrated this week and will be airlifted sometimes this week.

“The establishment of the testing equipment will minimize the lead time from five days (with testing in Melbourne) to 45 minutes, when we have our own laboratory testing equipment in country,” said Mua.

Spread the love









133 Shares