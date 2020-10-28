17 released from GBR

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SIXTEEN returning female students quarantined at the Guadalcanal Beach Resort were released yesterday after completing all testing protocols.

Karl Kuper, Chairman for Institutional Quarantine Facilities (IQF), confirmed that the 17 students, who returned from the Philippines, were released on Tuesday night after successfully completing their fifth test.

Kuper said only one of the 18 students is still at GBR quarantine facilities.

According to Ministry of Health and Medical Services Office, returning students from the Philippines have taken their fifth round of testing and if all are negative they should be released.

Advertisements

However, the results returned were negative so they were released to their families since all their previous four tests returned negative as well.

Health Ministry further said that daily health screening is ongoing and the number of quarantine days and testing depends on risk assessment of country of departure.

Those from high risk and intermediate risk countries will undergo 21 days of quarantine and four tests and those from low risk countries will undergo 14 days of quarantine and three tests.

“All these quarantine and testing protocols are set in place to ensure we continue to prevent the virus from spreading beyond quarantine and isolation wards to our communities.”

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

