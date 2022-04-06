13 charged for illegal border crossing

Advertise with Islandsun

Gizo and Noro Police in the Western Province have charged 13 people out of the 17 who had crossed the Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Solomon Islands (SI) border to Buin last month.

They were charged with one count of restriction of movement of small craft vessels contrary to clause 4 (b) and (c) of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (Restriction of Movement of Small Craft Vessels) (Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea Border) Order 2020, to be read with Regulation 17 (1), (a) (i) and (3) of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulation 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said the 13 defendants have been released on strict bail conditions while waiting to appear in court on April 18.

Mr Lenialu says communities have to be responsible and take ownership through changing their attitude.

“We are not in normal times. If we decide to ignore the regulations then we will face the consequences.”