People reminded to be aware of bad weather

Western province police are cautioning citizens there to ‘think safety first’ regarding the current bad weather.

The call is being made as the country continues to experience heavy rain and strong winds, Police Media reported today.

Provincial Police Commander Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “Boats and vessel owners are urged to think safety first when planning trips and before embarking on any trip at sea during the current bad weather. Check the weather by listening to the SIBC or radio Hapi Lagoon or call the Met service and get the right advice before travelling at sea.

“Road users are also advised to take the necessary safety measures when travelling on the roads as we experience bad weather throughout the Western province. Please do not cross flooded rivers or streams.

“Children are encouraged not to play along the roadsides. Parents are reminded to keep your children away from flooded rivers or streams.”

“We do not want to lose any lives during this bad weather. Let us all work together to make sure everyone is safe.”

Police Media adds: “If you are at sea and need help, contact the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685, or toll free 977. You can also call the Police Communication Centre on 23666, toll free 999. Or call Meteorological Service for a weather update on phone 27658, 23029, or free toll number 933.”