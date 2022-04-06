Water reservoirs project awarded

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Solomon Water has awarded a USD$7.1m (SBD$57 m) contract for the Honiara Water Reservoirs Project (Bid No. SW0662021) to Pacific Engineering Projects ION Exchange joint venture.

Pacific Engineering is a New Zealand based engineering and construction company.

ION Exchange is a water supply and environment management company based in India.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank (WB), the joint venture will construct and commission three new concrete water reservoirs and other works associated with the project.

The three new reservoirs, able to hold a total of approximately 9 million liters of water are as follows:

1. Titinge Reservoir, a new concrete reservoir of capacity 3ML.

2. Tasahe Reservoir, replaces an existing steel reservoir with a new concrete reservoir of capacity 3ML.

3. Panatina Reservoir, replaces an existing steel reservoir with a new concrete reservoir of capacity 2.5ML.

Solomon Water CEO Ian Gooden said “We are thrilled to award the first of our major donor funded Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector project projects. The reservoirs are essential to increase our storage capacity for treated water so that we are able to supply water to all customers with less disruption when we experience network problems or shutdown water supply because of high turbidity or pump breakdowns. The total capacity of the new reservoirs means an extra six hours of storage across the network”.

Solomon Water received two bids, both from joint ventures.

Construction should start around June and will run for 18 months.