Ziata tribes to shut Noro water source this week.

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

NORO township is likely to face a water crisis as landowning tribes are threatening to close down the Ziata water source from Tuesday this week.

The action by the tribes follows disagreement over the non-settlement of outstanding grievances by the National Government for nearly 50 years.

The water source supplies water to Noro township.

A tribal representative and spokesperson Rex Biku issued a public notice to all Noro Town residents dated 29th April 2021, advising them and the surrounding communities that the Ziata Water Source will be closed for public use as of Tuesday 04/05/21.

Biku said the action will continue after all governments have terribly failed to live up to their promises.

He stressed that the DCGA Government has failed to respond positively in addressing the outstanding claim of the GGMV Tribes of Munda.

“The Government was given a 7 days’ notice on this matter which had commenced on Wednesday 28th April and will lapse on Tuesday 4th May 2021,” Biku said.

Biku therefore said the general public residing in and around Noro Township are kindly advised to prepare themselves by refilling their water tanks, water containers, water buckets and any other water-holding utensils for household uses.

He explained that the public in the Noro Township will be advised should the situation changes on or before the 7 days’ notice has lapsed.