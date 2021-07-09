You are forgiven, PM tells GP premier

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Guadalcanal Provincial executive yesterday amended political differences with the National Government, bolstering both parties trust and relationship to a new peak.

Premier Francis Sade assured the national government of his executive’s renewed synergy from here on.

Premier Sade and the Guadalcanal Provincial executive apologised to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Guadalcanal members of Parliament in the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement over leadership differences.

Guadalcanal MPs and Premier pose for photo with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare

A traditional Chupu ceremony at the OPMC compound annulled past differences.

Two Chupus were presented by Premier Sade, one to the Prime Minister and the other to the Guadalcanal MPs in the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement.

Government reciprocated with One Chupu, the acceptance of Premier Sade’s apology.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare presents a shell money to Premier Francis Sade

In his very brief remarks, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare thanked Premer Sade for his humility in accepting his mistakes and apologising for it.

“Today, colleagues, paramount chief, the Guadalcanal Premier and your executive, is a very sweet ceremony.

“It is very biblical, very traditional where we sit down, forgive and accept each other,” Sogavare said.

Prime Minister Sogavare thank Premier Sade for apologising for the things he said that do not go down well with Guadalcanal MPs in the Government.

Paramount Chief Walter Naezon presents a shell money as token of appreciation to Prime Minister Sogavare

“You asked for forgiveness. That’s the sweetest thing to hear today.

“Yes, you are forgiven,” said the Prime Minister with a genuine smile and open arms.

In his reflection, Sogavare said Solomon Islands has travelled through hard times but remain resilient because of the three founding pillars upon which our nation was built- culture, church and the government.

Prime Minister Sogavare delivers a brief remark during the reconciliation ceremony

“Today manifests it all,” he said.

“I gladly receive the Chupu on behalf of DCGA, the government in power.”

The Prime Minister thanked Premier Sade for the assurance in further strengthening ties with the national government.