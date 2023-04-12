Work on infrastructure projects in Mala continues

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

WORK on infrastructure projects in Malaita province is ongoing.

The projects on bridges and road upgrade come under component 1 & 2 of the Solomon Islands Road and Aviation Programme (SIRAP) under MID.

Provincial Secretary (PS) acting for Malaita province, Mr David Filia Tuita said work on two bridges in West Kwara’ae are going on.

He said the work is carried out by the Reeve Company.

Tuita said still under component 1, there is a road upgrade in West Kwara’ae carried out by Exodus Trade Development company, and one more bridge to be implemented still within the area.

He said under component 2 of the programme, there will be construction of Su’u and Bira bridges in West Kwaio and two other bridges in north Malaita.

Tuita added that another bridge that needs urgent attention is Anonakinaki bridge in Central Kwara’ae. Saying, MID has informed his office on the bridge and he is waiting for MID to initiate work.