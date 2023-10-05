Woodford to attend First Global robotics competition 2023 in Singapore

Advertise with Islandsun

Team Woodford thrilled to represent their school and Solomon Islands at the global robotics competition 2023 in Singapore. Photo supplied.

FIVE students from Woodford International School will represent Solomon Islands and Woodford at a global robotics competition hosted by First Global in Singapore.

The competition is set to take place from October 7-10, 2023.

The event will bring together thousands of high school students from well over 190 countries across the world to compete in robotics and collaborate on finding renewable energy solutions.

The theme for this year is “Hydrogen Horizons,” which focuses on inspiring the students about renewable energy and enhancing their problem-solving skills.

The event looks at how robotics and hydrogen-based energy technologies can allow for enhanced methods of carrying and storing energy generated from renewables.

The students are mentored and trained by the school’s IT Mentor, Lerric Tito.

The students include, Tashli Toito’ona 14, Langying Zhu 14, Dei Taneko 15, Aiden Kenilorea 16, Mallaic 15 and Jamin Fa’amauri 16.

Speaking to Island Sun this week before their departure, the students have expressed great excitement to participate and represent their school, and moreover representing Solomon Islands on the world stage.

“I feel excited to participate at this event.” Said Aiden Kenilorea.

For Langying Zhu, this year’s competition is her first to attend such event.

“We are looking forward to join with other peers from 190 nations across the world. Therefore, we will be able to learn a lot of stuffs, meet new friends and maybe get good results. I am very excited.” She said.

Daniel Corrigan, the Woodford International Head of School said the competition aims to inspire the next generation of young people to become innovators in science, technology, engineering, and math in addressing the world’s pressing problems, particularly in revolutionizing renewable energy.

Meanwhile, Island Sun understands that this is the third time Woodford International School participated on the annual robotics competition.

The team left the country yesterday.