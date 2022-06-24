Wood tops SI export to NZ

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WOOD remains top of Solomon Islands exports to New Zealand valued at $10.,159 million in 2021.

In 2020, wood exports to New Zealand dropped, after a steady progress in 2019 but in 2021 they bounced back significantly.

Second on the list of top exports is coconut oil export, followed by canned tuna, cocoa beans and chocolate, flour, meal and powder.

Coconut oil exports have steadily increased since 2019, accelerating in 2021 to $1.154 million. In 2019, exports of cocoa beans and chocolate wer valued at $56,663.00 rising in 2020 to $87,663.00

Similar trend has been seen for canned tuna. Canned tuna export has shown progress in 2020 and 2021.

Exports of Canned Tuna were valued at $102, 728.00 in 2020 and $273,674.00 in 2021.

Flour, meal and powder exports also showed growth in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Flour, meal and powder export were valued at $24, 018.00 in 2019, $107, 414.00 in 2020 and $181,731.00 in 2021.

The total value of Solomon Islands exports to New Zealand generated from these commodities by year are as follows; and $8.883 million in 2019, $8.246 million in 2020 and $11.873 million in 2021,

Speaking to Pacific Journalists earlier this week, Pacific Trade Investment New Zealand, Trade Commissioner, Glynis Miller said Solomon Islands is rich with natural resources yet to find their footprint at the international market.

She said frozen agricultural products – which for one New Zealand supermarket chain is set to grow by 10% in 2 years is an immediate opportunity.

Miller said the future for Solomon Islands export is in fresh produce and kava as well food and beverages.

She said Pacific Trade Investment New Zealand will visit Solomon Islands when international border opens and meet with businesses on the ground as well as alongside governments to improve the country’s export.

