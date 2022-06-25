New vehicle for Renbel

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

RENNELL and Bellona Provincial government will find it easy to deliver its services on land transportation on the island.

This was after Ministry of Infrastructure Development donated a new brand hilux to the province in Honiara yesterday.

Minister of MID and Deputy Prime Minister, Manasseh Maelanga said the hilux is funded under MID that looks after transport.

He said MID donated the new hilux to Renbel following request from its government to assist them in its administration work.

Premier of Rennell and Bellona Province, Japhet Tuhanuku thanked MID for the assistance and said it is gift that breaks the heart of the people in the province.

Tuhanuku said they will use it to do service delivery to the people of Renbel.