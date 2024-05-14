Women church leaders urge new gov’t to address church needs

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Mrs Laheni Sasabule, the Ward President for West New Georgia and Vonavona constituency, alongside her role as a church leader overseeing the Girls Brigade admin office (GB Desk), has called upon the new government to prioritize the needs raised by churches.

Mrs Sasabule emphasized that churches across the region, including Lambete to Baeroko, have pressing needs that require government support.

She highlighted the history of unfulfilled promises despite previous appeals for assistance.

According to Mrs. Sasabule, it is crucial for the government to genuinely support and assist churches, particularly in funding and facilitating programs aimed at youth development.

The call underscores the importance of collaboration between religious institutions and the government to address community needs effectively.