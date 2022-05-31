Woman faces court over unpaid taxi bill

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A woman accused of assaulting a police officer and displaying offensive behaviour within police premises will return to court on June 13.

The woman appeared in court yesterday, but said she needs a lawyer to represent her.

Paul None from the Public Solicitor’s Office told the accused to visit their office and seek legal representation.

Police said on 18 April 2022 the defendant took a taxi and refused to pay her bill.

The taxi driver then took her to Central Police in which she argued with the police officer on duty at that time and also use abusive words at the officer.

Police claimed the woman used abusive words and also shouted at the officer saying that she is a landowner and told the officer on duty to go back to their home.