Wings of Hope Christian school opens door to students

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

WINGS of Hope Christian School officially opened its door for students with a focus to securing a future that is productive and creative.

Located at Okea in the Guadalcanal plains, Wings of Hope Christian School offers Early Childhood Education.

The school is the fifth under the education authority of the Church of the Nazarene. It uses the Accelerated Christian Education Approaches and Resources.

Chairman of the school Pastor Dickson Manongi said the schools just commemorated one year of providing Early Childhood Education for children in GPPOL-one.

Cutting of ribbon to officially open Wings of Hope Christian School

Manongi said the school will provide children with education that encourages them to flourish their physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

“With this I want to express my sincere appreciation to all parents who have prayed and supported the school from infancy to now,” Manongi said.

Chairman of the school Pastor Dickson Manongi

Head teacher for Wings of Hope Christian School Raymond Baro says it is such a joy each day to help children achievement their daily tasks and goals.

“Our approach of teaching and modelling of students is different from our secular government schools. We teach according to individual student peace of learning. As a teacher I see it as one of the greatest responsibilities and is a call to serve our children. It is the command from God, not just a career,” Baro said.

Ishmael Boboli on behalf of parents residing at Kondazale area said the establishment of this school is a source of blessing for parents, children and surrounding communities.

Wings of Hope Christian School

“We thanked God for putting this school at our door step. From now on we will no longer spend more money to travel far to seek education for our children. This school will help our children to grow physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” Boboli said.

Moreover, the vision of the school is for all children ages three to ten years within the school catchment must access early quality Christian education and its mission is to provide a conducive environment for early childhood teaching, teachers must always be available to teach and children are nurtured with love utilising preventive approaches with clear guidelines and expectations to help child be successful.

Teachers of Wings of Hope Christian School