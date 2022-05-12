Western Teachers urged to return to schools

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WESTERN Province Education Authority (WPEA) has called on teachers under their authority to return to their respective schools.

WPEA made the call following announcement made by Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development for classes to resume as of May 23.

Principal Education Officer of Western Province, Freedom Tozaka said WPEA has mobilised intervention in preparation for schools to resume.

Tozaka said part of the intervention is to assist School Administration to revisit and set up Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) and Incidental Standard Operating Procedures (ISOP) as required under the State of Public Emergency (SOPE).

He said all teachers (those who have been vaccinated) must make efforts to return to their respective schools before May 23.

Tozaka adds that School committees and COVID-19 committees must liaise with schools administration within Western Province and parents to make sure procedures are well put in place before classes begin.