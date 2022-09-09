Western province farewells PS Wickham

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WESTERN Province yesterday hosted a farewell party to thank outgoing Provincial Secretary Jeffrey Wickham.

The event, held at Imagination Island Resort, brought together government officials, provincial officials, officials from non-government organisations and also local leaders.

Clerk of Western Province was also invited on behalf of the dissolved assembly of Western Province.

With a total of over 30 accomplished and ongoing project, Wickham retired with honour and respect coming from the people.

In his remarks, Deputy Provincial Secretary, Patrick Toiraena joined all the officials who attended the event in acknowledging Wickham for his service for the people of Western Province and the country.

He said Wickham has been a key figure in driving Western Province’s development aspirations and also socio benefits which touched many lives.

Toiraena said Wickham is a household name within the public service and has contributed well in both national and provincial level.

“On behalf of all head of divisions, I acknowledge your leadership and guidance given to us to develop our province.

Agriculture Department of Western Province presents Jeffrey Wickham with two live pigs as token of appreciation

“Your leadership is exceptional that your tenure not only has overwhelming achievement but also help provincial staffs to learn important knowledge and skill from you.

“We wish you well as your journey on in life and for sure, we will reach out to you for advises when we need your help,” he said.

Edwin Ghasapio, National Engineer of Community Access and Urban Services Enhancement (CAUSE) Project said Wickham is a champion of CAUSE Project when comes to negotiation of projects and activities.

He said donors have respect Wickham for his performance in masterminding CAUSE project which has achieved lots of tangible developments in communities.

“You stand for our people and for that, I salute you for your leadership. You have achieved lots of developments, some of the developments are ongoing and these development will remind us of your leadership.

“Your leadership will be missed and we thank you for your service for Western Province and the country as a whole,” Ghasapio said.