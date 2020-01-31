Warriors stunned in friendly

Advertise with Islandsun

Fa’arodo happy with test

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE JNR

ISABEL FC made an impressive comeback to beat Telekom Soccer League (TSL) Champions, Solomon Warriors 4-2 in a friendly match yesterday at Lawson Tama stadium.

Warriors Head Coach, Henry Fa’arodo Jnr told SunSPORTS he is happy with his side’s performance despite the result saying it was their first real test after coming back from weeks of training in build up for the Oceania Champions League next month.

“I’m happy with the results today (Thursday 29th) the performance of the boys. This is our first game after four weeks of intensive physical training,” the former national skipper said.

“We did not do much of tactical work, but the boys has shown glimpses of understanding of what we try to do tactically, so I’d say probably ninety five percent I’m happy as this is the first step we are taking to reach the level we want.

Warriors had the upper hand throughout the game scoring through Dennis Ifunaoa and Lency Norman to lead 2-0 at the breather.

The Gideon Omokirio led Isabel FC came back with a more attacking approach and pulled a goal back through Bently Kelobi who completed a hat-trick in that victory.

The match stats obviously gone Warriors way with number of shots on target as Fa’arodo involved all his players in the game.

Warrior’s lethal winger, Dennis Ifunaoa also made some good runs combining well with Jerry Donga upfront, only to be denied by a desperate Isabel FC defense.

“There’s room for improvements, which is the best thing about it. This is our stepping stone, probably the baseline of where we can be in terms of playing games as we cannot go below that but going forward,” Fa’arodo said.

The men in red were also without their top goal scorer, Vanuatu import Tony Kaltack.

“Yes, for Tony he missed out today game and our trainings because he is still in Vanuatu.

“From what I know he is still waiting for his immigration papers which is causing the hold up, but definitely he is part of the team and expected to be back next week.

Meanwhile, Warriors reclaimed the TSL title for the sixth time securing a place in next month’s 2020 OFC Champions’ League Group C in New Caledonia.

“To take the boys to the next level which is the Champions League is a big achievement for the team.

“I think for us it’s a good group looking at the teams we are going to compete with. Now it’s up to how well be preparing in the remaining weeks lead up to the competition.

Warriors are grouped in Group C alongside AS Magenta (New Caledonia), AS Tiare Tahiti (Tahiti) and qualifying stage runner up.