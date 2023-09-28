Warrant of arrest issued upon man who arrested for multiple charges

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Man who arrested for multiple charges did not attend his court hearing yesterday at the Central Magistrate Court

Defendant John Suilua was charged for one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Intimidation and Molestation and lastly, one count of Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm.

Police prosecution told the court, she called the defendant name before going into the court room however, no one around the court premises present with the said name. Thus, prosecution told the court that the defendant is aware of the date to attend to court as instructed in his police bail condition but did not turn up to court. Hence, prosecution seeks warrant of arrest and court issued a warrant of arrest to be executed upon the defendant.

According to prosecution, defendant reside in Tetere, East Guadalcanal and the offence committed by the defendant was quiet serious thus, Magistrate Emily Z Vagibule Pakoa instructs the police to executed the warrant of arrest as soon as possible.

Court adjourned to October 27, 2023 for review of warrant.

Police alleged that defendant Suilua on June 20, 2023 at Veramataga Village, did enter into property namely a dwelling house in the possession of the victim with intent to intimidate the said person lawfully in possession of the said property.

Again on June 20, 2023 at same location Suilua did intimidate the victim.

Lastly, defendant on the same date and location Suilua did unlawfully assault the victim thereby occasioning the said person actual bodily harm.

Police prosecution department appears for the Crown.