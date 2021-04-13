Warrant of arrest for school chaplain

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE court has issued a warrant of arrest on the School Chaplain for Holau Vocational Christian Academy in West Honiara.

This followed the chaplain’s failure to turn up in court yesterday.

Police Prosecutor Watson Akwai applied for the warrant.

This is the case of Martin Pola Nehemiah who faces three counts of obtaining credit by false pretence from Smart Technology shop at Chinatown in 2019.

The allegation said on February 5, 2019 the accused met with the owner of the shop and introduce himself as the president of the Accelerate Christian Education Schools of Solomon Islands.

Upon their discussion the shop owner at Smart Technology was convinced and agreed for the accused to collect the items discussed and to be re-paid when the school grants were ready.

On February 28, 2019 around 10am the accused came and collected one mobile phone at a cost of $2,250 as according to the agreement and walked out with a proforma invoice.

On March 15, 2019 he collected one notebook laptop 14 inches and 1X 8c Honour brand mobile.

Later, on March 28, 2019, he again went to the Smart technology shop and collected two Redmi mobile handsets.

The total cost of all items collected was $12,150.

Couple of months later the shop owner made several attempts to call the accused to settle his credits but was unsuccessful.

The shop owner gave him enough time, but up to March this year the accused never turned up to settle his credits.

The matter was reported to the police in which Nehemiah was arrested and charged.

He was released on bail to appear yesterday.

The court then adjourned the case to April 19 to review the warrant of arrest.

Police Prosecutor Watson Akwai prosecutes the case in court.