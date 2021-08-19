Ward 30 celebrate Malaita Day in style

Spread the love









BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

COMMUNITIES in ward 30 of Aoke Langa Langa came in their hundreds to celebrate the Malaita 38th Second Appointed Day on Monday at Lalana village in the Langa Langa lagoon.

The gathering assembled chiefs, church leaders and community stakeholders as well as traditional dancing groups and sports clubs from Kona near Auki to Ailau/Buma – border with ward 28 in west Kwaio.

Women dancers from Langa Langa lagoon in their traditional dancing outfits.

The heavy rains on Monday did not dampen spirits as the participants enjoyed the speeches, entertainment, interactions and sharing of culture and tradition.

Similar weather situation was also encountered in celebrations in nearby wards.

The huge crowd that turned out to witness the occassion.

Sun Auki understands that few wards had cancelled official celebrations due to the rain, but for others such as ward-30, Malaita Day meant more than the rain.

The highlight of the day was the Pathfinder’s show, traditional dancing and the performance by Langa Langa female artist Ms Apollonia that rocked the crowd.

Traditional dancers during the entertainment segment of the program.

Social activities of the celebration was called off around 7pm on Monday to allow the muddy condition of Lalana field where the programme was held to be dried for the completion of ward 30 Malaita Day sports competition today.

MPA for ward 30, deputy premier who is the supervising premier, Randol Sifoni thanked his people for the overwhelming support and cooperation shown towards and during the celebration.

A canoe procession carrying the Supervising Premier, Randal Sifoni

He said being their provincial leader for the past 15 years; lots of challenges had been encountered, but their working together contributed to small developments in ward 30.

Sifoni urged them for further cooperation with both their MPA and MP for the development of ward 30 in Aoke Langa Langa constituency.