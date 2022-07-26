Variana township development opens for investors 

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

VARIANA township development in West Guadalcanal is seeking local and international investors through partnership arrangement.

Chairman of the taskforce for Variana Township Development David Rosalio says the land has been registered and transferred to Tiaro Savulei Purchase Corporate Society and the committee has agreed to utilise the land as a commercial centre for West Guadalcanal people.

Rosalio said this township project was taken up to the Guadalcanal Provincial Government when Anthony Veke was the premier.

And Veke’s government gave the approval to develop the Variana Township concept.

He adds, the current provincial government is also well aware of this plan.

Rosalio said survey work has completed, now they are putting together efforts for the zoning of different sectors. These sectors include administrations, commercial, Industrial, residential, police, tourism, market, sport, health, education and also proposed road project.

He said in terms of budget, there is no budget set aside or allocated for this development but they are seeking assistance to support them with this township project.

“With this we invite investors to come. We are open for investors but must through a partnership arrangement.18 investors have already applied,” Rosalio said.

Chairman of the Tiaro Savulei land Purchase Corporate Society Vincent Mulekopa said the establishment of Variana Township will help a lot to people at West Guadalcanal and South Guadalcanal because it will provide employment and services will be available and easy to access.