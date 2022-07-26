Expired goods sold in Auki

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

MALAITA provincial office through its Environmental Division has called on shop-owners in Auki to cooperate on expired goods and food items.

Head of Environment Division, Gloria Siwainao made the call yesterday following reports shops in Auki are selling expired goods.

She said her office usually carried out quarterly checks in shops in Auki, but admitted that they never conducted the exercise since beginning of the year.

Siwainao said reasons for that were covid-19 and fund to facilitate the exercise.

She said her office is planning an exercise soon as long as resources are available and ready.

Siwainao called for cooperation from shop-owners and to take-up responsibility by doing the right thing in their business.

She said being responsible is when “shop owners take charge of the exercise themselves and not for MPG to tell them what to do over and over again”.