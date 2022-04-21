US delegation flies in today

A UNITED STATES delegation is expected in Honiara today.
It will be led by deputy Assistant to the President of the United States and National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell.
The delegation was in Fiji yesterday, where they met Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.
In Honiara, they are expected to meet Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare over the security treaty Honiara signed with Beijing this week.
The US has expressed grave concerns and fear about the security arrangement, saying it may pave the way for China to build a military base here.
But Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare earlier said the agreement, which is yet to be made public, does not cater for a military base.
And Sogavare said his government will never allow the construction of any military base in Solomon Islands.
The US delegation are expected to be here for a day!