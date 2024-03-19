US committed to support SI women

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

UNITED States government has voiced its commitment to elevate the roles of Solomon Islands women in all sectors.

US non-resident Ambassador to Solomon Islands Ann Marie Yastishock said, “On the role of women, we are together have the capacity to enhance public systems grounded in democratic values, the rule of law and education, serving as the foundation for productive inclusive sand productive societies and part of that is really ensuring women are fundamental part of this process.

“We are committed to work with Solomon Islands on in helping to lift up women in ensure they have the skills they need to strive,” Yastishock said.

She says one of these programmes is the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs.

A workshop supported by the United States which provides core business skills and enable women to grow their businesses and create partnerships that can lasts for years.

“We hosted three women from the Solomon Islands as part of AWE cohorts in Papua New Guinea in the past. This year partnering with AWE alumni we are proud to pilot first AWE cohort here in Solomon Islands and we hope to send more women through this life changing training,” Yastishock said.