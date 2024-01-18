Urgent need for public toilets in Tulagi Market

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

MARKET vendors at Tulagi Central Islands demand the province pay immediate attention to the absence of public toilets at the Tulagi Market.

One of the regular market vendors informed this paper that ever since the market house was built, there has been no proper water or sanitation for market vendors.

And due to the absence of a proper facility, vendors resort to paddling out to Bangai Island just to relieve themselves.

“It is disheartening that our people lack access to basic amenities such as toilets and running water in such a central location.

“The situation not only raises concerns about hygiene but also highlights the lack of essential infrastructure in our provincial capital market. Vendors, who contribute significantly to the local economy, should not be subjected to such inconveniences, the vendor said.

Therefore, the vendors call on the provincial government to prioritize the construction of proper facilities in Tulagi Market. This includes the urgent establishment of public toilets and the provision of clean, accessible drinking water. It is essential that our provincial capital, representing the heart of our community, uphold standards that reflect our commitment to the well-being of our people.

The market vendor also calls on Tulagi voters to choose the right leaders in the upcoming election, as previous leaders never addressed those issues.

Meanwhile, a former ward member for Tulagi ward said there was a toilet being built there, but the problem is the usage; people never use those facilities properly, which is why there have been no toilets ever since.

This paper was unable to call the Head of Division of the Tulagi Council for a response.