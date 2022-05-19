Upgrade of MSG building underway

BY BEN BILUA
Gizo
COMMUNITY Access and Urban Services Enhancement Project (CAUSE) has begun the upgrading work on the MSG building at Gizo.
Workers were seen preparing posts to erect a fence around the building as well as doing ground work on the proposed shower and absolution block.
According to the project’s plan, MSG building will be transformed into a proper resting place for vendors from nearby Islands who spend more days trying to sell their products at Gizo Market.
There will be proper rooms, shower rooms and absolution block where vendors can rent for a lesser amount of money.
The plan was approved following reports that vendors were braving cold and bad weather sleeping at the building when they are unable to sell their products at the market.
Last year the Asia Development Bank (ADB) made the announcement and its willingness to fund the project under its program known as CAUSE Project.
The project will provide a safe haven for vendors when it’s open.