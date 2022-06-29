UN Women project pledges firm support for Auki market

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

UN Women Market For Change (M4C) project assures of continuous support to provide a better trading environment for markets especially to vendors under the project in the country.

The M4C project aims to promote gender equality and the economic empowerment of market vendors, with specific attention to the needs and aspirations of women market vendors.

Speaking during handover of a tipper truck to the Malaita provincial government through Auki Market Management yesterday, Ms Edna Dii said the truck is part of the support under the project.

She said the truck came as part of support the Australian Government provided through M4C project for Auki Market to support the management of waste collection at the market.

Dii said the truck was procured late last year by M4C project upon request by MPG through the market management to ensure rubbish collection at the Market is supported.

UN Women Market For Change (M4C) rep to the handing over ceremony yesterday, Ms Edna Dii receives gifts from President of AMVA, Ms Janet Ramo.

“I would like to thank the Australian Government for making this possible for our Market and Market Vendors.

“The Australian Government has been our key donor partner to the UNWomen Markets for Change Project since 2014.

“Your continued and generous support has enabled us to implement many activities for our women market vendors across four markets (Honiara, Auki, Gizo and Munda) in Solomon Islands.

“I would also like to thank the Malaita Provincial Government through the leadership of Hon. Suidani and your staff for the partnership we have with the M4C project.

“The Malaita Provincial government is a key stakeholder of the project and so far, we have provided a number support to market in the last few years,” she said.

Dii said M4C project aims to promote gender equality and the economic empowerment of market vendors, with specific attention to the needs and aspirations of women market vendors.

“This Tip Truck will definitely help to improve the needs and aspirations of the women market vendors in Auki especially having a much cleaner and safe market environment.

“I can assure you that UNWomen will continue to work closely with the Australian Government, Malaita Provincial Governments, Councils and most importantly women market vendors to ensure we provide a better trading environment at the market for our vendors,” she said.