Two arrested over death in Honiara

Police have arrested two suspects in a murder incident yesterday morning at Forest valley, west Honiara.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City, Superintendent John Matamaru says, “investigators from White River Police and National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) have responded to the murder incident while White River General Duties officers support them to manage the situation.

Matamaru says, “the cause of the murder incident was because of common nuisance in the community.

Superintendent Matamaru says, “although it is caused by common nuisance police will look at that during the cause of the investigation and further update us.

“Another suspect is still at large and I call on the suspect to surrender himself to police.”

–POLICE MEDIA