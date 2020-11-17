TSL ends this weekend

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II
THE Telekom Soccer League will wrap up its final league matches for the year 2020 this weekend, Sunday 22nd.
This was confirmed by the Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) TSL Board in a statement while revealing this year’s final fixtures.
“The Telekom S-League will have its final matches for this year on Sunday 22 November 2020 ahead of the festive season break,” the TSL statement reads.
There are three matches are scheduled for Saturday 21 as the midweek clash for Match week 13 between Laugu United and FC Isabel is set to kick-off at 12:00pm.
“This change is due to grounds work at Lawson Tama starting on Monday 23 in preparation for the Solomon Cup.
Henderson Eels have extended their dominance in the league to a nine points gap top of the table standings while Central Coast FC move in second place following Round 2 of matches over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the 2020/2021 season will likely to resume in January or early February 2021 on a date yet to be confirmed
Fixtures;
Wednesday 18
Marist FC vs Solomon Warriors – 4PM
Saturday 21
Laugu FC vs FC Isabel United – 12PM
Solomon Warriors vs KOSSA FC – 2PM
Honiara City vs Malaita Kingz – 4PM
Sunday 22
Southern United vs Real Kakamora – 2PM
Central Coast FC vs Henderson Eels – 4PM