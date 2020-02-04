TSL assault case pending

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE JNR

THE Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) Disciplinary Committee is yet to deliver a decision regarding the Solomon Warriors FC and Henderson Eels FC after match brawl incident.

The incident occurred after Warriors title deciding match 2-2 draw with Eels in round two of the TSL season on December 14th.

The case involved Warrior’s attacking mid-fielder, Molea Tigi assault on Eels defender, Derrick Taebo after the match.

Tigi played all the remaining of the league matches without any actions taken which has prompt Eels management to put forward their complaints to SIFF late last year.

SIFF confirmed in a statement on Monday 3rd February that the S-League board are still waiting for a decision from the DC regarding the matter.

“So far there has been no outcome regarding the case yet, but the case is with the disciplinary committee to deal with,” the statement said.

Meanwhile both players are both named in both teams respective squads for the 2020 OFC Champions League.

Taebo joined Eels after an outstanding performance for the country at the 2017 OFC U-16 qualifiers, has become a mainstay in the Eddie Marahare Eels coached team and has already worn the captaincy arm band for eels.

For Tigi was one of the most important players of Solomon Warriors in the 2019-20 seasons. He scored 11 goals in 13 matches to help his team successfully defend their TSL title.

Taebo and Eels will travel to Lunganville, Vanuatu for their Group D Oceania Champions League matches while Tigi Molea and Warriors will travel to new Caledonia for their Group C matches.