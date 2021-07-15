Trial for men in Jejevo attack

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Men accused of damaging properties at Jejevo Village, Isabel Province over a mining row early this year will face trial on August 16 in Buala during the Buala circuit.

Yesterday the case was listed for interim mention and Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison adjourned the case to August 9 for the last interim mention before the trial proceeds.

The men entered not guilty pleas on the previous occasion in which a trial date was set; prosecution will be calling witness relating to the incident.

This is the case of Jimmy Taea, Tony Godwin, Hamilton Puza, Joseph Sago and Steward Gift.

The men are each facing one count of going arm in public, 13 counts of wilful and unlawful damage and three counts of simple larceny.

Police alleged that on March 8, 2021 between 2pm and 3pm at Jejevo Village, the men entered the village and committed the offences.

The allegation said on March 8 about 20 men including the five accused left Furona and went to Jejevo armed with weapons such as knives, spear guns, spears, axes and rocks.

It is alleged that the men entered the village and destroyed a number of properties belonging to 13 families in Jejevo Village and stole properties of three people; the total value of properties destroyed is $350,000 while the total value of the stolen items is more than $67,000.

The five accused are represented by a private Lawyer Lappy Hite while Police Prosecution Service prosecutes the case in court.