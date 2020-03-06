Travelers asked to respect travel restrictions

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

TRAVELLERS are asked to respect the travel restrictions as it is vital to prevent entry of Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) into the country.

Clezy Rore, Minister for Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration has made this call with the aim to strengthen Solomon Islands border control to protect the country’s population from the potential entry of the COVID-19.

“Whilst the measures that have been introduced may cause some individuals inconvenience, the restrictions that have been put in place have been introduced in the interest of protecting the population of Solomon Islands during this global public health outbreak.

“Travellers are asked to respect the restrictions that have been put in place and not take out any frustrations that they may have on Immigration staff,” said Mr Rore.

He said the most recent Joint Travel Advisory which was issued on February 27, restricts entry to Solomon Islands by passengers who have travelled from or transited through countries where COVID-19 has been restricted.

Rore said these countries are listed as Restricted Countries in the Travel Advisory and include the People’s Republic of China (Mainland China), the republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Italy, Hongkong (SAR), Thailand, Iran, Chinese, Taipei and Macau.

He said any person who has travelled from or through any country that is listed are restricted, at any time during the 14 days immediately prior to the day of arrival of that person in Solomon Islands, will be turned away or denied entry to Solomon Islands.

“This is indeed a drastic measure, but is absolute necessary if we are to reduce the potential for COVID-19 to enter the country,” said Rore.

He made this call at a recent joint media conference in Honiara.

135 Shares















