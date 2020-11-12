Tourism MOUs in provinces moving forward

Advertise with Islandsun

Advertisements

BY BARNABAS MANEBONA

PROGRESS work on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU’s) signed between the Ministry of Tourism and Culture with the provinces of Malaita, Isabel and Central are progressing well.

This is according to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his ‘tourism update’ on Monday this week.

The Prime Minister was also pleased to announce that the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in partnership with the Ministry of Communication and Aviation, Ministry of Public Service, Tourism Solomons and Solomon Airlines have commenced work on a domestic travel ‘bubble policy’.

Advertisements

“Fellow citizens, despite the active cases of [Coronavirus] COVID-19 in the country, I am pleased to note that progress work on the implementation of the MOU’s signed between the Ministry of Tourism & Culture with the provinces of Malaita, Isabel and Central are progressing well,” said Sogavare.

“I am also pleased to announce that the Ministry of Tourism & Culture in partnership with the Ministry of Communication and Aviation, Ministry of Public Service, Tourism Solomons and Solomon Airlines have commenced work on a domestic travel bubble policy.

“Cabinet on Thursday last week has approved the IUMI TUGEDA SUPPORT DOMESTIC TOURISM TRAVEL BUBBLE POLICY.

“More detail on the policy implementation framework will be made known in the coming weeks.”

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

