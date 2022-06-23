Togamana applauds Australia for Kids vaccine

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTER of Health and Medical Services, Dr Culwick Togamana has praised Australia for donating 200,000 doses of paediatric covid 19 vaccines for children from ages 5 to 11 years.

Dr Togamana made this acknowledgement when the Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong visited King George Six school last week to witness students receiving their vaccinations.

He also acknowledged Canberra’s generosity and for its continuous support with provisions of vaccines and assistance in the roll out of vaccination in the country.

“The support is yet another clear demonstration of your government’s strong commitment and dedication towards our ongoing partnership and friendship.

“Despite the improved covid situation today, the covid 19 threat is not over,” he said.

“We are still generating positive tests, but more importantly the full reopening of our borders soon poses possibility of entry of the spread of new covid 19 variants that could trigger a third wave.

“More importantly to continue to implement our public health measures to prevent large scale covid outbreak, reduce hospitalization and prevent deaths in Solomon Islands,” he said.

Dr Togamana said this is the strategic mandate of his ministry to ensure that all possible threats to peoples’ health and lives is mitigated.

“As such we have been working tireless to roll out covid 19 vaccines to the reminder of our populations who are yet to get vaccination.

“And the 200,000 paediatric vaccines you promised would be of great help towards our strives for activities,” he added.

She said this covid 19 paediatrics will not only increase coverage but also expand coverage to new target groups, of our population including children from 5 to 11 years to protect them.

“The support we have received from the people and government of Australia to our entire effort has greatly mitigated what could have been a great disaster for us,” he added.